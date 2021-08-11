Follow CFL

Three players fined after Week 1 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced three fines after Week 1 action on Wednesday.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Noah Hallett was fined for a high and unnecessary hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Frankie Williams.

BC Lions linebacker Jordan Williams was fined for a high-hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Edmonton Elks offensive lineman David Beard was fined for a chop-block on Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive lineman Cleyon Laing.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.

