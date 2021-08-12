CFL.ca’ Game Notes: A look at Week 2

TORONTO — Week 2 begins in Calgary on Thursday night when the BC Lions roll into town with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking for their first win of the new season after losing their respective Week 1 openers by a combined seven points. McMahon will be hosting a contingent of Canadian Olympians from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games who will be celebrated in a pre-game ceremony. The Stampeders will also be honouring Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductees from the 2020 and 2021 class that have ties with the organization through a video tribute.

Friday Night Football takes fans to IG Field where the defending champs, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, take on the Toronto Argonauts. IG Field has been a fortress for the Blue Bombers of late, winning 12 of their last 13 games at home including last week’s 19-6 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Toronto was able to pick up a rare victory in Calgary in Week 1 and will be looking for their first 2-0 start since 2015. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday Night features a doubleheader. At 7:00 p.m. ET, the Montreal Alouettes kickoff their season when they travel west to take on the Edmonton Elks. Khari Jones will lead the Alouettes in his second season as coach and the team welcomes back William Stanback. Long-time Edmonton player, Almondo Sewell will play against his former team after nine seasons with the Green and Gold. The Elks are looking for their first win of the season after they fell a yard short of a victory in Week 1 and will look to avoid losing their first two homes games of the year.

To conclude Week 2, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will play under the lights against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Saskatchewan had a great opening half in their season opener and then hung on to defeat the visiting BC Lions. Hamilton will be looking for their first victory not only of the season, but also at new Mosaic Stadium.

All Four Winning Teams From Week 1:

Had fewer turnovers than their opponents. Winning teams had a total of 3 giveaways and 11 takeaways (+8)

Had better starting field position than their opponent.

Oddly enough, made fewer big play, long-gainers.

CFL MILESTONES

Winnipeg’s special team’s ace Mike Miller recorded two special teams tackles against Hamilton in Week 1. He is now three behind all-time leader Jason Arakgi (190).

Avery Williams recorded 14 defensive tackles to lead all players in Week 1. That was good enough to tie the 5 th most in a single game and the most in Ottawa football history (Bruce Holmes, 1989).

most in a single game and the most in Ottawa football history (Bruce Holmes, 1989). Abdul Kanneh’s 102-yard pick six against Edmonton was the second-longest interception return in Ottawa Football history. Only trailing Gerald Vaughn’s 109-yard return in 2002.

BUCKING THE TREND:

Normally, teams that give up fewer sacks win games more frequently. During Week 1 play, winning teams allowed 11 sacks, losing teams allowed only six.

There was some defensive dominance as the games averaged 39.5 points in the opening slate of games.

Ottawa defied the odds in Week 1 as each of their 14 possessions resulted in a kick and they still won. Ottawa recorded 94 net yards in the game, the lowest by any winning team in CFL history. The previous record was held by Edmonton who defeated Calgary 10-8 in 1968 with 104 net yards.

ROURKE DEBUT

BC’s Nathan Rourke started his first game on Friday night against Saskatchewan. He joins five other Canadian quarterbacks to start Week 1. He follows the footsteps of Gerry Ducotte, Don Getty, Russ Jackson, Pete Ohler and most recently, Gerry Dattilio.

Since 1970, ten Canadian quarterbacks have started a game: Eric Guthrie, Gerry Dattilio, Luc Tousignant, Greg Vavra, Bob Torrance, Giulio Caravatta, Larry Jusdanis, Brandon Bridge, Andrew Buckley and Nathan Rourke.

Russ Jackson has won the most games as a Canadian quarterback with a career record of 85-47-5 (.620).

The single-game passing record for a Canadian quarterback is 427 yards set by Gerry Dattilio on September 6, 1981. Dattilio also owns the Canadian passing records for passing TDs in a game (5) and completions in a game (31).

Rourke threw 194 yards in the game against Saskatchewan, but he started off only 1/5 with an interception. After the slow start, he went 9/13 with two touchdown passes including a 75-yard major to Lucky Whitehead.

When Rourke re-entered in the second half, he led a 75-yard BC touchdown drive to get within four points, going 4/6 and capping it off with a touchdown to Bryan Burnham.

