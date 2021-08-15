Follow CFL

Lions release Global kicker Takeru Yamasaki

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have released kicker Takeru Yamasaki.

Yamasaki was taken by the Lions in the third round of this year’s Global Draft. The 27-year-old from Japan won the kicking job out of training camp, but struggled through the Lions’ first two games of the season, making just four of his eight field goal attempts. His longest make of the season was a 43-yarder in the Lions’ Week 1 loss to Saskatchewan. Yamasaki was the first Japanese-born player in CFL history to score points in a game.

The Lions also announced that kicker/punter Jake Ford, also a Global player, has returned home to the United States to take care of some immigration issues.

The club expects him to return in the coming days.

