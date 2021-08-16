Follow CFL

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
News August 16, 2021

Report: O’Connor to start for Stamps on Friday

Larry MacDougal/CFL.ca

CALGARY — TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Michael O’Connor could be starting for the Calgary Stampeders this week when they host the Montreal Alouettes.

O’Connor, 25, signed with the Stamps as a free agent in February, 2021. As a rookie out of UBC in 2019, he dressed in nine game for the Toronto Argonauts. In Weeks 2o and 21 of the season, he made 15 of 25 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

The Stamps are 0-2 and will look for their first win of the season on Friday when the Montreal Alouettes come to McMahon Stadium.

