Report: O’Connor to start for Stamps on Friday

CALGARY — TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Michael O’Connor could be starting for the Calgary Stampeders this week when they host the Montreal Alouettes.

Looks as though @calstampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell will be forced to miss some game action. He was in fact playing with a leg injury on Thursday that was suffered in week 1. Expect 🇨🇦QB Michael to make his first @cfl start this Fri vs #AlsMtl. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 16, 2021

O’Connor, 25, signed with the Stamps as a free agent in February, 2021. As a rookie out of UBC in 2019, he dressed in nine game for the Toronto Argonauts. In Weeks 2o and 21 of the season, he made 15 of 25 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

The Stamps are 0-2 and will look for their first win of the season on Friday when the Montreal Alouettes come to McMahon Stadium.