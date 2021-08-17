Follow CFL

Argos fans will require vaccine proof or neg COVID test in mid Sept.

TORONTO — Starting in mid-September, Toronto  Argonauts owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) will require its events attendees (including employees, event staff and guests) to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for access to BMO Field.

This will not impact the Argos’ home opener on Saturday, when the team hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

MLSE’s statement in its entirety is below:

“To continue to combat the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, MLSE announced that effective mid-September attendees (including employees, event staff and guests) will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to its arenas, stadium and restaurants. As an organization that hosts more than four million fans per year, at hundreds of events in multiple venues, MLSE is proud to serve as a central gathering place in Toronto and recognizes its responsibility to provide attendees with a safe and secure environment. We believe these health and safety protocols are the key to allowing our communities and businesses to reopen safely, to permit full capacity events, and to protect against further lockdowns. Details and dates on the implementation of these new health and safety protocols will be provided in the coming weeks. We thank all employees, partners and fans for their continued cooperation and efforts to protect our city and each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

