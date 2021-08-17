OTT/SSK Injury Reports: Shaq Evans goes to six-game

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Saskatchewan Roughriders have released their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday in Regina.
After playing the hero in Ottawa’s Week 1 win over Edmonton, Abdul Kanneh missed Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring issue. In Regina, the Roughriders announced that receiver Shaq Evans’ ankle injury has landed him on the six-game injured list. D-lineman Micah Johnson was a full participant after injuring his ankle in practice last week.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|Practice Day
|
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|Tues
|Wed
|Thurs
|Game status
|Awachie, Albert
|FB
|Ankle
|DNP
|
|
|
|Boyko, Brett
|OL
|Non-football related
|DNP
|
|
|
|Evans, Shaquelle
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|
|
|
|Francis, Kevin
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|
|
|
|Harris, Nigel
|LB
|Head
|DNP
|
|
|
|Herdman, Jordan
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|
|
|
|Johnson, Gary
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|
|
|
|Johnson, Micah
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|
|
|
|McInnis, Justin
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|
|
|
|Purifoy, Loucheiz
|DB
|Thigh
|DNP
|
|
|
|Riley, Mattland
|OL
|Non-football related
|DNP
|
|
|
|Robertson, Pete
|DL
|Hamstring
|Full
|
|
|