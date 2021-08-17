Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 17, 2021

OTT/SSK Injury Reports: Shaq Evans goes to six-game

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Saskatchewan Roughriders have released their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday in Regina.

After playing the hero in Ottawa’s Week 1 win over Edmonton, Abdul Kanneh missed Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring issue. In Regina, the Roughriders announced that receiver Shaq Evans’ ankle injury has landed him on the six-game injured list. D-lineman Micah Johnson was a full participant after injuring his ankle in practice last week.

Ottawa REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player name Position Injury Tues Wed Thurs Game status
Justin Howell DB Hamstring Full
Sherrod Baltimore DB Calf Limited
Anthony Coombs WR Hamstring Limited
Abdul Kanneh DB Hamstring DNP
Nigel Romick DL Hamstring DNP
Brendan Gillanders RB Foot DNP
Juwan Bushell-Beatty OL Healthy scratch Full
Charone Peake WR Healthy scratch Full
Ese Mrabure DL Hamstring Full
Praise Martin-Oguike DL Calf Full
Dwayne Norman LB Healthy scratch Full
Brad Cowan LB Healthy scratch Full
Marcus Lewis DB Back DNP

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders Practice Day
Player name Position Injury Tues Wed Thurs Game status
Awachie, Albert FB Ankle DNP
Boyko, Brett OL Non-football related DNP
Evans, Shaquelle WR Ankle DNP
Francis, Kevin LB Hamstring DNP
Harris, Nigel LB Head DNP
Herdman, Jordan LB Hamstring DNP
Johnson, Gary LB Shoulder DNP
Johnson, Micah DL Ankle Full
McInnis, Justin WR Hamstring DNP
Purifoy, Loucheiz DB Thigh DNP
Riley, Mattland OL Non-football related DNP
Robertson, Pete DL Hamstring Full

 

