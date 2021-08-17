Report: Mitchell to be placed on six-game w/ broken fibula

CALGARY — It appears that Bo Levi Mitchell‘s injury is much worse than anticipated.

The Calgary Stampeders’ starting quarterback has a broken fibula, according to Mark Stephen, and is going to be heading to the six-game injured list.

BREAKING: Stampeders announced quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to six-game injured list with bone break (fibula).- Dickenson — markonfootball (Instagram: talk_stamps) (@Markonfootball) August 17, 2021

TSN’s Farhan Lalji said the injury occurred during Calgary’s season-opening loss to the Toronto Argonauts. Lalji also reported on Monday that Canadian quarterback Michael O’Connor would likely start the Stamps’ game on Friday against the Montreal Alouettes.

The break was detected after #Argos game. Bo tried to play through it vs #BCLions. It was initially hoped he would be available for Labor Day games, but that now appears unlikely. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge @TSN_Sports #Stampeders https://t.co/TpMdkac3OU — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 17, 2021

The loss of Mitchell is an enormous one for the Stamps, who made him their starter in 2014. Mitchell has led the Stamps to Grey Cup wins in 2014 and 2018 and has won the CFL’s MOP award twice (2016, 2018).