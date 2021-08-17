Follow CFL

News August 17, 2021

Report: Mitchell to be placed on six-game w/ broken fibula

Greg Flumes/CFL.ca

CALGARY — It appears that Bo Levi Mitchell‘s injury is much worse than anticipated.

The Calgary Stampeders’ starting quarterback has a broken fibula, according to Mark Stephen, and is going to be heading to the six-game injured list.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji said the injury occurred during Calgary’s season-opening loss to the Toronto Argonauts. Lalji also reported on Monday that Canadian quarterback Michael O’Connor would likely start the Stamps’ game on Friday against the Montreal Alouettes.

The loss of Mitchell is an enormous one for the Stamps, who made him their starter in 2014. Mitchell has led the Stamps to Grey Cup wins in 2014 and 2018 and has won the CFL’s MOP award twice (2016, 2018).

