Winnipeg, Toronto Injury Reports: August 17

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday.
For the Bombers, Andrew Harris remained limited while Darvin Adams was practicing in full and Drew Wolitarsky did not participate.
On the Argonauts side of things, QB Nick Arbuckle was practicing in full while Charleston Hughes (not injury related) did not.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Allen, Dejon
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|
|
|
|Arbuckle, Nick
|QB
|Glute
|Full
|
|
|
|Blake, Philip
|OL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|
|
|
|Brescacin, Juwan
|WR
|Knee, Ankle
|DNP
|
|
|
|Colquhoun, Arjen
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|
|
|
|Ealy, Kony
|DL
|Elbow
|DNP
|
|
|
|Hendrix, Dewayne
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|
|
|
|Hughes, Charleston
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|
|
|
|Mencer, Eli
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|
|
|
|Poole, Terry
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Rogers, Eric
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|
|
|
|White, John
|RB
|Hip
|Limited
|
|
|