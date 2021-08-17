Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 17, 2021

Winnipeg, Toronto Injury Reports: August 17

Argonauts.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday.

For the Bombers, Andrew Harris remained limited while Darvin Adams was practicing in full and Drew Wolitarsky did not participate.

On the Argonauts side of things, QB Nick Arbuckle was practicing in full while Charleston Hughes (not injury related) did not.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Andrew Harris RB Calf Limited
Darvin Adams WR Shoulder Full
Ardarius Stewart WR Foot Limited
Nic Demski WR Hip Limited
Drew Wolitarsky WR Thorax DNP
Geoff Grey OL NIR Full
Kyrie Wilson LB Hip Flexor DNP
Jontrell Rocquemore LB Hip DNP
Redha Kramdi LB Hamstring DNP
Willie Jefferson DL Ankle/Hip Limited
Steven Richardson DL Foot DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip DNP

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Allen, Dejon OL Knee DNP
Arbuckle, Nick QB Glute Full
Blake, Philip OL Shoulder DNP
Brescacin, Juwan WR Knee, Ankle DNP
Colquhoun, Arjen DB Hamstring Full
Ealy, Kony DL Elbow DNP
Hendrix, Dewayne DL Ankle Full
Hughes, Charleston DL Not Injury Related DNP
Mencer, Eli DL Hamstring Limited
Poole, Terry OL Healthy Scratch Full
Rogers, Eric WR Shoulder Limited
White, John RB Hip Limited

 

