Morris: Wieneke, Als, want to build on strong Week 1

After being very good in 2019, Montreal Alouette receiver Jake Wieneke plans on being even better in 2021.

“I think I had a decent year,” said Wieneke. “I look back and see a lot of places where I can improve.

“Coming into my second year I’m a lot more comfortable with everything. Having a year under your belt there is more confidence, just knowing I’ve done this before.”

In 18 games in 2019, Wieneke had 41 catches for 569 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns. That resulted in him being nominated as the East Division’s most outstanding rookie.

One of the many things Wieneke learned from his first CFL season was the need to keep his body strong and healthy.

“If my body feels good, I can push it every day,” said the 26-year-old. “Just continuing to get stronger and better on the field.”

Another lesson was about patience. On a team with receivers like Eugene Lewis, B.J. Cunningham and Rashaun Simonise, plus with running back William Stanback able to make catches coming out of the backfield, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has plenty of options to throw the ball.

“In college, where I was getting a whole bunch of targets every game, there was only three receivers on the field a time,” said Wieneke, who had 288 catches for 5,157 yards and 59 touchdowns in four years with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. “Now we have four or five guys. It’s a lot of options to go around.

“We know there’s going to be days when you might not get the ball too much. But then there’s days when you might get it a lot. You’ve got to stay ready at all times.”

Wieneke also better understands the importance of doing his job when he doesn’t have the ball.

“Every route has a purpose,” said the six-foot-four, 215-pound native of Maple Grove, MN.

“Even if you’re not getting the ball you’ve still got an important job to get the other person open, maybe you’re getting a key block. Every route, every block, every play, you have a purpose. We’re not going to take any plays off. I’m going to get better on each play and do my job.”

Wieneke showed his speed, agility and mental capacity in Montreal’s season-opening 30-13 victory over the Edmonton Elks Saturday night. His lone catch was a highlight reel, 41-yard grab for a touchdown.

Wieneke got behind Elk defender Darius Williams then laid himself out to make a fingertip grab. He kept control of the ball after bouncing on the turf, then leaped to his feet before Williams could touch him and sprinted into the end zone.

“It felt so good,” said Wieneke. “At the time I just felt like I caught a normal touchdown. It wasn’t until after the game, when I saw the replay, it was a little closer than I thought.

“I just got my fingertips on it. Seeing that in slow motion, that was amazing. That was God who did that. He caught that one for me.”

Playing football in Canada has been different both on and off the field for Wieneke. He’s adapted to playing on a longer, wider field against an extra defensive player.

“It’s a different game and does take some time to get used to,” he said. “I truly feel in love with the game.

“The more time you spend, the more comfortable you are seeing those different looks.”

There’s also the cultural adjustment of living in Montreal, a European-style city with a large French-speaking population.

“My wife and I talk about that all the time,” he said. “You realize I’m in a different country in a different culture. It’s so cool to embrace that and learn from it and just fall in love with Montreal.

“It’s such an amazing city, with amazing people.”

Another major change in Wieneke’s life came with the birth of his son Israel, who just turned 15 months old.

“It has added so much joy to the mundane things, just to the simple things,” he said. “We can be just be sitting down or laying on the floor of the house. It’s so much fun because he lives so in the present. He’s not thinking about anything else.

“In all that I do, I want to be fully present. I’ve just learned that about my son and I’m trying to emulate that as well.”

After the CFL cancelled the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Wieneke, who has a degree as a physical education teacher, spent the year teaching high school in Minnesota. Besides teaching different subjects, he still found time to work with the football and track team. It also allowed him to workout at the school.

“I just loved it,” he said. “I had so much fun. I built some amazing relationships with the kids.”

The experience brought back memories of growing up with his father, who was a P.E. teacher.

“My dad used to go to school all day,” he said. “A lot of times he would coach after school, then he’d come home and we’d be asking to play catch. Just the energy that took him.

“It gave me an appreciation of all teachers.”

The Alouettes have a chance to improve to 2-0 against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night at McMahon Stadium. Wieneke isn’t expecting an easy game, even though Calgary is 0-2 and will be playing without quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who has been placed on the six-game injured list with a broken fibula.

“We know that Calgary is a great team,” he said.

“We’re expecting a great fight. They’re not used to going into the season 0-2. They’re going to come out swinging. We’re just focusing on ourselves right now, trying to get better and be the best that we can be.”