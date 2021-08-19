CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 3

TORONTO — The Week 3 begins in Vancouver where the BC Lions will play their home opener against the Edmonton Elks. The game will be extra special as the BC Lions introduced Amar Doman as the new owner of the team on Wednesday afternoon and he will be in attendance at BC Place. The game will mark the first live sporting event in Vancouver to include fan attendance since March of 2020 and the Lions will be looking to make it two wins in a row. After dropping their first two games at home, the Edmonton Elks will be hoping for better fortune on the road. This will mark the 200th regular season game between BC and Edmonton. Kickoff is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

McMahon Stadium will play host for Friday Night Football when the Montreal Alouettes take on the Calgary Stampeders beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. After a Week 1 bye, Montreal looks to make it two wins in a row. Alouettes’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. owns a 3-0 record against the Stampeders. Meanwhile, Calgary is looking to avoid a 0-3 start and will have to do so with out two-time MOP winner, Bo Levi Mitchell, who broke his fibula.

Buy Week 3 Tickets

» Thursday, 10:00 p.m. ET: BC at Edmonton

» Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET: Montreal at Calgary

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Toronto

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Saskatchewan

Saturday features a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. ET at BMO Field. The Toronto Argonauts play in their home opener against the reigning Grey Cup champs, Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The teams clashed last week at IG Field where Winnipeg smothered the Toronto offence en route to a 20-7 win. The Argonauts will make a change at quarterback with Nick Arbuckle making his first start in double blue. History can be made on Saturday with Mike Miller just needing two special teams tackles to become the league’s all-time leader.

To conclude Week 3, the Ottawa REDBLACKS return from their bye week to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Ottawa’s defence will be looking to slow down the Roughriders offence who have averaged 30+ points a game this season. Saskatchewan will be looking for their first 3-0 start since 2013 and their ninth regular season win in a row at Mosaic Stadium.

Edmonton at BC will be on TSN, ESPN2, BT Sport ESPN and Yare

Montreal at Calgary will be on TSN, RDS, ESPN+, BT Sport ESPN, and Yare

Winnipeg at Toronto will be on TSN, ESPN2 and Yare

Ottawa at Saskatchewan will be on TSN, RDS, ESPN+, BT Sport 2 and Yare

THROUGH EIGHT GAMES…

Five games have been comeback victories.

Every team that has committed less turnovers, have won their game.

Seven of eight teams who have won this year, have had the better average starting positions for their drives.

Home and visiting teams have each won four games so far this season.

In interlocking games (East vs. West) each division has three wins and three losses.

Four games have been decided in the final three minutes.

212,313 fans have attended games this season.

200th GAME BETWEEN BC AND EDMONTON

This is the 200 th regular season game between the two. Edmonton has the edge going 115-80-4.

regular season game between the two. Edmonton has the edge going 115-80-4. BC has started under .500 the last two years and are looking to go above .500 after three games for the first time since 2017.

Edmonton has won three consecutive games against BC. The average winning margin – 15.3 per game.

BC and Edmonton enter the game with the top offences. BC averages 418 net yards per game while Edmonton averages 365 yards per game.

This game features the top-3 leading receivers so far this season: BC | Lucky Whitehead | 11 Rec | 244 yards BC | Bryan Burnham | 11 Rec | 213 yards EDM | Derel Walker | 14 Rec | 174 yards

Active Leaders Meet: Thursday’s contest will be a meeting of the CFL’s active receiving yards leaders with No. 1 Greg Ellingson (7,318) going against the No. 2 in Burnham (5,864). Ellingson’s streak of 5 straight 1,000-yard seasons appears to be in jeopardy following a slow start (52 yards in 2 games).

COLLAROS’ HOT START IN WINNIPEG

Since Zach Collaros made his way to Winnipeg at the trade deadline in 2019, all he has done is win games, going 6-0 in games he has started.

The streak began in the final game of the season for the Bombers against Calgary and continued through the Grey Cup (three games) and the first two games of the 2021 Season.

During that span Collaros has completed 70.9% of his passes (117 of 165), passed for 1,360 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with two interceptions.

MONTREAL VISITS CALGARY

The all-time series is as close as any. Calgary has the slight edge at 41-38-1, however since 2014 it’s even at 6-6.

The last seven times these two teams have played, five of them were decided by nine points or less and the last three times they have played, they each have been decided in the final three minutes

The last-time Montreal played in Calgary, the Alouettes won 40-34 in overtime.

Vernon Adams Jr. has a record of 3-0 against the Stampeders. Without Adams starting they are 1-4 against Calgary. Montreal is 11-5 with Adams Jr. starting and 0-3 when he does not.

Calgary is looking to avoid an 0-3 start, the last time that occurred was in 2002.

QUICK SLANTS