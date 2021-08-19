Stamps list Jake Maier as starting QB

CALGARY — In their first game without the services of Bo Levi Mitchell, the Calgary Stampeders will turn to Jake Maier as their starting quarterback on Friday night.

Mitchell was moved to the six-game injured list this week after it was revealed he broke his fibula. The team had listed Canadian pivot Michael O’Connor as Mitchell’s backup in the first two weeks of the season, but went with Maier for Friday’s game against the visiting Montreal Alouettes.

RELATED

» Report: Mitchell to be placed on six-game w/ broken fibula

» Stamps, Alouettes injury reports

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca’s writers’ Week 3 picks

Maier, 24, signed with the team in May of 2020. The UC-Davis product was the Big Sky Conference’s offensive player of the year in 2018. Friday would mark Maier’s first in-game experience in the CFL.

O’Connor only has slightly more in-game experience. He’s dressed for both of the Stamps’ games this season, but only saw action in a couple of games in 2019, at the end of his rookie season with the Toronto Argonauts. He made 15 of 25 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in that short span.