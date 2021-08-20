Elks relieve Chris Rippon of special teams coordinator duties

EDMONTON — Chris Rippon has been relieved of his duties as the Edmonton Elks special teams coordinator.

The news was announced Friday afternoon, following Edmonton’s 21-16 win over the BC Lions in Vancouver Thursday evening.

Rippon had joined the Elks’ coaching staff as assistant to the head coach and special teams assistant on April 7, 2021. He was promoted to special teams coordinator on June 22, following the departure of former special teams coordinator A.J. Gass due to personal reasons.

Rippon came to the Elks with 37 years of college coaching experience with involvement in all three phases of the game (including more than a decade of experience coaching special teams). Rippon’s experience includes stops at the University of Mississippi, Marshall University, Rutgers University and Syracuse University. The 2021 season was his first season coaching in the CFL.

The Elks wish Rippon the best in his future endeavours. Further details on who will lead the Elks special teams will be provided when available.