  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 3?

It’s an option many of us consider when we’re trying to cram as much talent as possible into our rosters every week. Not choosing a defence feels like a risky move and for many Fantasy players, the roster can feel a little incomplete or exposed when you leave a spot open.

For MARTINADATOR, it was the move that led to a first-place finish. Have a look at the top roster for Week 3 of CFL Fantasy:

MARTINADATOR’s roster shows they weren’t afraid to take some risks, too. They opted to go with Argos’ QB Nick Arbuckle in his first start with his new team. Arbuckle took care of the ball and made plays in the air and with his feet to finish with 23 points.

We’ll jump to MARTINADATOR’s flex option, Arbuckle’s partner in crime in Week 3, DaVaris Daniels. The Argos’ receiver had 100 receiving yards and a touchdown to produce a roster-best 24.8 points.

At running back, MARTINADATOR played both sides of the Alouettes-Stamps game, taking William Stanback (14.2 points) and Ka’Deem Carey (22.1 points), with Carey helping lead Calgary to a somewhat surprising win, given that rookie QB Jake Maier was getting his first-ever CFL start in place of the injured Bo Levi Mitchell.

MARTINADATOR cashed in on Greg Ellingson‘s 148-yard performance on Thursday in Edmonton’s win over BC. The receiver didn’t find the end zone but his big production was worth 23.8 points.

Ricky Collins Jr. was MARTINADATOR’s lowest-producing player, with 10.2 points but in the end, standing atop of the Week 3 standings, that likely won’t matter much.

Leaving the defence spot unselected can come with its share of remorse if a team puts on a clinic in turnover-heavy performance, but for MARTINADATOR, the gamble paid off, as they got well-rounded production from almost every other position on the roster.

CFL FANTASY: YOU BE THE GM
» Play CFL Fantasy
» Make your picks in CFL Pick ‘Em
» The latest from CFL Fantasy

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 BOOCH 141.1
2 ROBYN 113.7
3 MARTINADATOR 118.1

 

