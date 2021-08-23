Ontario CFL teams add vaccine requirements/negative COVID testing for admission

TORONTO — Ontario’s CFL teams will all require that stadium employees, event staff and guests, including ticket holders and credentialed media will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to their respective venues.

Last week, the Toronto Argonauts announced plans to have the same standards, effective mid-September at BMO Field. On Monday morning, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa REDBLACKS made their announcements.

The Ticats’ statement is below:

“In an effort to mitigate the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Hamilton, in partnership with the City of Hamilton, have announced that beginning Monday, September 6 at the Tiger-Cats home opener against the Toronto Argonauts, all employees, event staff and guests (ticket holders, credentialed media, etc.) will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to Tim Hortons Field. Forge FC’s first home match under these new health and safety protocols will be Saturday, September 11 against York United FC.

Recognizing that Tim Hortons Field is a central gathering point for many Hamiltonians and others in the surrounding area, the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC will continue to put the health and safety of its employees, partners and fans at the forefront in an effort to provide a safe and secure environment at the stadium at all times. Further details on the implementation of these new health and safety protocols at Tim Hortons Field will be provided in the coming days/weeks.

As announced last week, Hamilton Public Health Services will be holding mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Tim Hortons Field for the next three days during Tiger-Cats practices, beginning today from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click HERE for more information on this unique opportunity for fans to get vaccinated, watch practice and win great prizes.

We collectively thank everyone for their patience, understanding and cooperation as we all continue to navigate through these difficult times together.”

The REDBLACKS issued their statement Monday morning as well:

“The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) is looking forward to having a full TD Place again but in order to get there, it is vital that we all continue to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We are committed to doing our part and to that end, TD Place will now require guests 12 years and older, employees, and event staff to confirm a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours of the event in order to gain access to ticket events.

For 67’s games and in accordance with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Vaccination Policy, guests will be required to confirm a full (two doses) COVID-19 vaccination.

The health and safety of our guests, employees, and the broader community is our top priority and will continue to be as we navigate the uncertainties of COVID-19.”