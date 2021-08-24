American offensive lineman Nila Kasitati returns to Calgary

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday that American offensive lineman Nila Kasitati has rejoined the team.

The 28-year-old University of Oklahoma product played 20 games for the Stampeders over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, making 18 starts at right tackle and two at centre. He reported to Calgary’s training camp in 2021 before being placed on the retirement list on July 10.

Kasitati has been placed on the suspended list as he completes his quarantine period.

Nila Kasitati

#62

Offensive lineman

College: Oklahoma

Height: 6.04

Weight: 331

Born: Apr. 25, 1993

Birthplace: Pago Pago, AS

American

The Stampeders have also signed global defensive lineman Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei.

Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei

#94

Defensive lineman

College: Washington State

Height: 6.03

Weight: 270

Born: June 2, 1996

Birthplace: Porirua, NZ

Global

Name is pronounced (mee-see-OH-nuh EYE-oh-loo-POH-tay-uh-BAY-ee)

Aiolupotea-Pei started the season on the Edmonton Elks’ practice roster after being Edmonton’s second-round selection in the 2021 global draft.

The New Zealander made six starts in 25 games over two seasons at Washington State, recording 29 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He was invited to the Hula Bowl following his senior season.

Prior to suiting up for the Cougars, he played at Riverside City College in California.