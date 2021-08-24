Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News August 24, 2021

American offensive lineman Nila Kasitati returns to Calgary

Stampeders.com

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday that American offensive lineman Nila Kasitati has rejoined the team.

The 28-year-old University of Oklahoma product played 20 games for the Stampeders over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, making 18 starts at right tackle and two at centre. He reported to Calgary’s training camp in 2021 before being placed on the retirement list on July 10.

RELATED
» CFL issues statement on Elks-Argos game on Thursday
» Steinberg’s MMQB: Running Wilder in Edmonton
» CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 3?

Kasitati has been placed on the suspended list as he completes his quarantine period.

Nila Kasitati
#62
Offensive lineman
College: Oklahoma
Height: 6.04
Weight: 331
Born: Apr. 25, 1993
Birthplace: Pago Pago, AS
American

The Stampeders have also signed global defensive lineman Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei.

Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei
#94
Defensive lineman
College: Washington State
Height: 6.03
Weight: 270
Born: June 2, 1996
Birthplace: Porirua, NZ
Global

Name is pronounced (mee-see-OH-nuh EYE-oh-loo-POH-tay-uh-BAY-ee)

Aiolupotea-Pei started the season on the Edmonton Elks’ practice roster after being Edmonton’s second-round selection in the 2021 global draft.

The New Zealander made six starts in 25 games over two seasons at Washington State, recording 29 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He was invited to the Hula Bowl following his senior season.

Prior to suiting up for the Cougars, he played at Riverside City College in California.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!