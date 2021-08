TORONTO — The BC Lions and Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their injury reports after their practices on Aug. 24.

Lions receiver Lamar Durant did not practice on Tuesday, with a knee issue keeping him out. Offensive lineman Joel Figueroa‘s calf injury kept him out as well.

In Ottawa, receiver R.J. Harris (ankle) headlined a string of players that didn’t practice. Running back Timothy Flanders (hip) also sat out on Tuesday.

The two teams meet at TD Place in Ottawa on Saturday.