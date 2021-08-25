Edmonton Elks provide COVID-19 update
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks provided a COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.
A total of 12 Edmonton Elks players have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the team returned from their game against the BC Lions last week, the team announced.
All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff remain in isolation at home, and continue to be tested daily. All of Edmonton’s positive results since returning from Vancouver are from players, with no coaches, or staff testing positive.
The identity of players who have tested positive will not be released at this time. Any players remaining in COVID protocols once the team resumes on-field activities will be identified in the team’s first injury report, as per CFL requirements.
A detailed breakdown of the testing timeline since Edmonton’s game against the BC Lions on Thursday, August 19 can be found below.
Updates will continue to be provided every 48 hours until the team exits isolation. If significant developments occur, additional updates will be provided accordingly.
TIMELINE SINCE RETURNING FROM VANCOUVER
Elks played BC Lions on Thursday, August 19
-
Friday, August 20
-
Elks return to Edmonton from Vancouver via charter flight (3:00 a.m. MT arrival)
-
-
Saturday, August 21
-
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a PCR test at the team facility. As per CFL protocols, testing occurs within 48 hours of the team’s most recent game.
-
As a result of Saturday’s tests, five (5) players returned positive results.
-
-
-
Sunday, August 22
-
Upon the return of Saturday’s test results early Sunday morning, the Elks cancel Sunday’s practice. The team facility is immediately closed to all activities (excluding testing) and all tier 1 players, coaches, and staff enter isolation at home. Enhanced testing plan is initiated.
-
Edmonton’s game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, August 26 is postponed by the CFL.
-
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a rapid antigen test, and PCR test at the team facility. All tier 1 members are assigned a designated arrival time to avoid any crossover during testing.
-
As a result of Sunday’s tests, four (4) additional players returned positive PCR test results (team total rises to nine (9)).
-
-
-
Monday, August 23
-
TESTING: PCR testing for all tier 1 members. Fully vaccinated members are tested during assigned times at the team facility, while partially and unvaccinated members are tested at their residence.
-
As a result of Monday’s tests, two (2) additional players returned positive results (team total rises to 11).
-
-
-
Tuesday, August 24
-
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
-
As a result of Tuesday’s tests, one (1) additional player returned a positive results (team total rises to 12).
-
-
-
Wednesday, August 25
-
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
-
Wednesday’s test results are expected to be returned early on Thursday, August 26. Both Wednesday and Thursday’s test results will be reported, barring any significant developments, in our next update on Friday, August 27.
-
-