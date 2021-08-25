Edmonton Elks provide COVID-19 update

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks provided a COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 12 Edmonton Elks players have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the team returned from their game against the BC Lions last week, the team announced.

All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff remain in isolation at home, and continue to be tested daily. All of Edmonton’s positive results since returning from Vancouver are from players, with no coaches, or staff testing positive.

The identity of players who have tested positive will not be released at this time. Any players remaining in COVID protocols once the team resumes on-field activities will be identified in the team’s first injury report, as per CFL requirements.

A detailed breakdown of the testing timeline since Edmonton’s game against the BC Lions on Thursday, August 19 can be found below.

Updates will continue to be provided every 48 hours until the team exits isolation. If significant developments occur, additional updates will be provided accordingly.

TIMELINE SINCE RETURNING FROM VANCOUVER

Elks played BC Lions on Thursday, August 19