Edmonton Elks provide COVID-19 update
EDMONTON – Two more Edmonton Elks players have now tested positive for COVID-19. The team’s total stands at 14 since the team returned from their game against the BC Lions last week.
Please see below for a detailed timeline since Edmonton’s game against the Lions on Thursday, August 19.
The Elks will provide a written update on Friday, August 27, with a media availability to be scheduled later in the day.
TIMELINE SINCE RETURNING FROM VANCOUVER
Elks played B.C. Lions on Thursday, August 19
-
Friday, August 20
-
Elks return to Edmonton from Vancouver via charter flight (3:00 a.m. MT arrival)
-
-
Saturday, August 21
-
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a PCR test at the team facility. As per CFL protocols, testing occurs within 48 hours of the team’s most recent game.
-
As a result of Saturday’s tests, five (5) players returned positive results.
-
-
-
Sunday, August 22
-
Upon the return of Saturday’s test results early Sunday morning, the Elks cancel Sunday’s practice. The team facility is immediately closed to all activities (excluding testing) and all tier 1 players, coaches, and staff enter isolation at home. Enhanced testing plan is initiated.
-
Edmonton’s game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, August 26 is postponed by the CFL.
-
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a rapid antigen test, and PCR test at the team facility. All tier 1 members are assigned a designated arrival time to avoid any crossover during testing.
-
As a result of Sunday’s tests, four (4) additional players returned positive PCR test results (team total rises to nine (9)).
-
-
-
Monday, August 23
-
TESTING: PCR testing for all tier 1 members. Fully vaccinated members are tested during assigned times at the team facility, while partially and unvaccinated members are tested at their residence.
-
As a result of Monday’s tests, two (2) additional players returned positive results (team total rises to 11).
-
-
-
Tuesday, August 24
-
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
-
As a result of Tuesday’s tests, one (1) additional player returned a positive results (team total rises to 12).
-
-
-
Wednesday, August 25
-
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
-
As a result of Wednesday’s tests, two (2) additional players returned positive results (team total rises to 14).
-
-