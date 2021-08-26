Edmonton Elks provide COVID-19 update

EDMONTON – Two more Edmonton Elks players have now tested positive for COVID-19. The team’s total stands at 14 since the team returned from their game against the BC Lions last week.

Please see below for a detailed timeline since Edmonton’s game against the Lions on Thursday, August 19.

The Elks will provide a written update on Friday, August 27, with a media availability to be scheduled later in the day.

TIMELINE SINCE RETURNING FROM VANCOUVER

Elks played B.C. Lions on Thursday, August 19