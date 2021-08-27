Elks provide COVID-19 update, Aug. 27
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks are reporting no new cases of COVID-19, resulting from the team’s testing completed on Thursday, August 26. With no new cases on Thursday, the Elks’ case count since returning from Vancouver last week remains at 14.
Based on direction from provincial health officials, the team’s isolation period has been extended from seven to 10 days. All Edmonton tier 1 players, coaches, and staff will continue to receive daily PCR tests and remain at home in isolation through Tuesday, August 31. The Elks plan on returning to the team’s facilities for in-person activities on Wednesday, September 1.
As previously stated, the identity of players who have tested positive will not be released at this time. Based on the CFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the CFLPA, the Elks and the CFL are not at liberty to identify individual’s who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Any players remaining in COVID protocols once the team resumes on-field activities will be identified in the team’s first injury report, as per CFL requirements. COVID protocols includes both individuals who have tested positive, along with those who have been deemed a close contact of a positive case (either from within the team, or elsewhere (ex. family member)).
Please see below for more information about the team’s vaccination rate, along with a detailed timeline since Edmonton’s game against the Lions on Thursday, August 19.
As noted below, the Elks tier 1 vaccination rate is over 80 per cent, and is approaching the 85 per cent benchmark set out by the CFL.
ELKS TEAM VACCINATION INFORMATION
TIER 1 MEMBERS – PLAYERS AND COACHES (79)
-
Fully vaccinated: 63 (79.7 per cent)
-
Partially vaccinated: 3 (3.8 per cent)
-
TOTAL TIER 1 VACCINATION: 83.5 per cent (fully and partially vaccinated combined)
-
TIMELINE SINCE RETURNING FROM VANCOUVER
Elks played B.C. Lions on Thursday, August 19
-
Friday, August 20
-
Elks return to Edmonton from Vancouver via charter flight (3:00 a.m. MT arrival)
-
-
Saturday, August 21
-
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a PCR test at the team facility. As per CFL protocols, testing occurs within 48 hours of the team’s most recent game.
-
As a result of Saturday’s tests, five (5) players returned positive results.
-
-
-
Sunday, August 22
-
Upon the return of Saturday’s test results early Sunday morning, the Elks cancel Sunday’s practice. The team facility is immediately closed to all activities (excluding testing) and all tier 1 players, coaches, and staff enter isolation at home. Enhanced testing plan is initiated.
-
Edmonton’s game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, August 26 is postponed by the CFL.
-
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a rapid antigen test, and PCR test at the team facility. All tier 1 members are assigned a designated arrival time to avoid any crossover during testing.
-
As a result of Sunday’s tests, four (4) additional players returned positive PCR test results (team total rises to nine (9)).
-
-
-
Monday, August 23
-
TESTING: PCR testing for all tier 1 members. Fully vaccinated members are tested during assigned times at the team facility, while partially and unvaccinated members are tested at their residence.
-
As a result of Monday’s tests, two (2) additional players returned positive results (team total rises to 11).
-
-
-
Tuesday, August 24
-
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
-
As a result of Tuesday’s tests, one (1) additional player returned a positive results (team total rises to 12).
-
-
-
Wednesday, August 25
-
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
-
As a result of Wednesday’s tests, two (2) additional players returned positive results (team total rises to 14).
-
-
-
Thursday, August 26
-
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
-
As a result of Thursday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total remains 14).
-
-