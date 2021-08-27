Elks provide COVID-19 update, Aug. 27

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks are reporting no new cases of COVID-19, resulting from the team’s testing completed on Thursday, August 26. With no new cases on Thursday, the Elks’ case count since returning from Vancouver last week remains at 14.

Based on direction from provincial health officials, the team’s isolation period has been extended from seven to 10 days. All Edmonton tier 1 players, coaches, and staff will continue to receive daily PCR tests and remain at home in isolation through Tuesday, August 31. The Elks plan on returning to the team’s facilities for in-person activities on Wednesday, September 1.

As previously stated, the identity of players who have tested positive will not be released at this time. Based on the CFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the CFLPA, the Elks and the CFL are not at liberty to identify individual’s who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Any players remaining in COVID protocols once the team resumes on-field activities will be identified in the team’s first injury report, as per CFL requirements. COVID protocols includes both individuals who have tested positive, along with those who have been deemed a close contact of a positive case (either from within the team, or elsewhere (ex. family member)).

Please see below for more information about the team’s vaccination rate, along with a detailed timeline since Edmonton’s game against the Lions on Thursday, August 19.

As noted below, the Elks tier 1 vaccination rate is over 80 per cent, and is approaching the 85 per cent benchmark set out by the CFL.

ELKS TEAM VACCINATION INFORMATION

TIER 1 MEMBERS – PLAYERS AND COACHES (79)

Fully vaccinated: 63 (79.7 per cent)

Partially vaccinated: 3 (3.8 per cent) TOTAL TIER 1 VACCINATION: 83.5 per cent (fully and partially vaccinated combined)



TIMELINE SINCE RETURNING FROM VANCOUVER

Elks played B.C. Lions on Thursday, August 19