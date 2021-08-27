Follow CFL

Stamps sign DL Yurik Bethune

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Yurik Bethune.

Bethune, 24, first signed with the Stampeders in June and he was released at the conclusion of training camp. The six-foot-four, 233-pounder spent a month on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ practice roster in 2019. Bethune signed with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in April of 2019.

Collegiately, Bethune played four seasons at Alabama A&M. In 38 games with the Bulldogs, he registered 153 tackles including 33.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass breakups and one interception. As a senior, he lead Alabama A&M with 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss as he was named first-team all-Southwestern Athletic Conference.

