Edmonton Elks COVID-19 update, Aug. 29

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday that all PCR test results from both Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 have come back negative. That means the Elks have now gone three consecutive days without a positive test, dating back to Thursday, Aug. 26.

Also announced Sunday was a revised total for confirmed positive cases, as the number has dropped to 13. One of the Elks players initially identified as positive has been reclassified as a false positive. The player’s initial positive test result (collected on Aug. 24) was within a range that required further testing to confirm the positive test value. Three subsequent PCR test results all came back negative, and the player’s result was deemed a false positive.

The Elks remain on track to complete their 10-day isolation period on Tuesday, August 31, with a return to in-person activities scheduled for Wednesday, September 1. Daily PCR testing will continue for all Tier 1 players, coaches, and staff through the remainder of the isolation period.

Edmonton is scheduled to return to game action when they visit the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labour Day Classic as a part of Mark’s Labour Day Weekend.

ELKS PCR TEST RESULTS (AUG. 27-28)

Friday, August 27 TESTING: PCR testing for all Tier 1 members. As a result of Friday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total 13).

Saturday, August 28 TESTING: PCR testing for all Tier 1 members. As a result of Saturday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total remains 13).



TIMELINE SINCE RETURNING FROM VANCOUVER

Elks played BC Lions on Thursday, August 19