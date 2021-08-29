Edmonton Elks COVID-19 update, Aug. 29
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday that all PCR test results from both Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 have come back negative. That means the Elks have now gone three consecutive days without a positive test, dating back to Thursday, Aug. 26.
Also announced Sunday was a revised total for confirmed positive cases, as the number has dropped to 13. One of the Elks players initially identified as positive has been reclassified as a false positive. The player’s initial positive test result (collected on Aug. 24) was within a range that required further testing to confirm the positive test value. Three subsequent PCR test results all came back negative, and the player’s result was deemed a false positive.
The Elks remain on track to complete their 10-day isolation period on Tuesday, August 31, with a return to in-person activities scheduled for Wednesday, September 1. Daily PCR testing will continue for all Tier 1 players, coaches, and staff through the remainder of the isolation period.
Edmonton is scheduled to return to game action when they visit the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labour Day Classic as a part of Mark’s Labour Day Weekend.
ELKS PCR TEST RESULTS (AUG. 27-28)
Friday, August 27
TESTING: PCR testing for all Tier 1 members.
As a result of Friday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total 13).
Saturday, August 28
TESTING: PCR testing for all Tier 1 members.
As a result of Saturday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total remains 13).
TIMELINE SINCE RETURNING FROM VANCOUVER
Elks played BC Lions on Thursday, August 19
Friday, August 20
Elks return to Edmonton from Vancouver via charter flight (3:00 a.m. MT arrival)
Saturday, August 21
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a PCR test at the team facility. As per CFL protocols, testing occurs within 48 hours of the team’s most recent game.
As a result of Saturday’s tests, five (5) players returned positive results.
Sunday, August 22
Upon the return of Saturday’s test results early Sunday morning, the Elks cancel Sunday’s practice. The team facility is immediately closed to all activities (excluding testing) and all tier 1 players, coaches, and staff enter isolation at home. Enhanced testing plan is initiated.
Edmonton’s game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, August 26 is postponed by the CFL.
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a rapid antigen test, and PCR test at the team facility. All tier 1 members are assigned a designated arrival time to avoid any crossover during testing.
As a result of Sunday’s tests, four (4) additional players returned positive PCR test results (team total rises to nine (9)).
Monday, August 23
TESTING: PCR testing for all tier 1 members. Fully vaccinated members are tested during assigned times at the team facility, while partially and unvaccinated members are tested at their residence.
As a result of Monday’s tests, two (2) additional players returned positive results (team total rises to 11).
Tuesday, August 24
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
A̶s̶ ̶a̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶u̶l̶t̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶T̶u̶e̶s̶d̶a̶y̶’̶s̶ ̶t̶e̶s̶t̶s̶,̶ ̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶(̶1̶)̶ ̶a̶d̶d̶i̶t̶i̶o̶n̶a̶l̶ ̶p̶l̶a̶y̶e̶r̶ ̶r̶e̶t̶u̶r̶n̶e̶d̶ ̶a̶ ̶p̶o̶s̶i̶t̶i̶v̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶u̶l̶t̶s̶ ̶(̶̶̶t̶̶̶e̶̶̶a̶̶̶m̶̶̶ ̶̶̶t̶̶̶o̶̶̶t̶̶̶a̶̶̶l̶̶̶ ̶̶̶r̶̶̶i̶̶̶s̶̶̶e̶̶̶s̶̶̶ ̶̶̶t̶̶̶o̶̶̶ ̶̶̶1̶̶̶2̶̶̶)̶̶̶.̶̶̶
NOTE: Following further PCR testing of this player, their result was subsequently deemed a false positive. Totals in the remainder of the timeline have been revised to reflect this.
Wednesday, August 25
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
As a result of Wednesday’s tests, two (2) additional players returned positive results (team total rises to 13).
Thursday, August 26
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
As a result of Thursday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total remains 13).
