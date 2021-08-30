Bombers sign veteran WR Naaman Roosevelt

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added another weapon to their offence, signing veteran American receiver Naaman Roosevelt on Monday.

Roosevelt (6-1, 195, Buffalo, December 24, 1987 in Buffalo, NY) comes to the Bombers with extensive Canadian Football League experience during his time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2015-19. He was most recently with the Montreal Alouettes in training camp before being released last month.

RELATED

» ‘Great feeling’: Andrew Harris plays crucial role in season debut

» Campbell on Return to Ottawa: ‘I appreciate this town’

» CFL Fantasy presented by Casumo: Who won Week 4?

Roosevelt has 67 games to his credit and has 301 receptions for 4,134 yards and 20 touchdowns in his CFL career. He is also a two-time 1,000-yard receiver, having pulled in 76 passes for 1,095 yards in just 11 games in 2016 and following that with 75 receptions for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games in 2017. He had 77 receptions for 946 yards and one touchdown in 18 games with the Riders in 2019.

Roosevelt was Saskatchewan’s Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and named a West Division All-Star in 2017.

Roosevelt has been placed on the suspended list while he completes travel requirements.

The team also announced that they have signed American kicker Ali Mourtada and that he has been placed on the suspended list while he completes travel requirements.