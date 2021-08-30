Power Rankings: Riding into Labour Day Weekend

TORONTO — If it feels like the season just started and we’re already at Mark’s Labour Day Weekend, well, you haven’t lost track of time.

This abbreviated season is rolling along and even though we’ve got just four weeks of football behind us, we’re at what would normally be the midpoint of the season. In the same way that a lot of things about this year are a little different in our day-to-day lives, this year’s edition of Labour Day weekend is here, but with a few wrinkles.

In the normal category, we have 3-1 Winnipeg traveling to Saskatchewan to face the 3-0 Roughriders with first-place in the West Division on the line.

Then, like the times we’re living in, things get a little odd.

Edmonton (1-2) is slated to visit the Calgary Stampeders (1-3). It’s rare, to say the least, that both teams participating in the annual Battle of Alberta game are under .500. The good news is that one of these two struggling teams should walk out of McMahon Stadium having doubled their win count.

Things stay topsy turvy in Hamilton, where the Tiger-Cats just picked up their first win of the season and will host their arch-rivals, the Toronto Argonauts. The twist on this one? The Argos, for the first time in a long time, might be favourites.

Of course, things get started with a rivalry in the making, as the 1-2 Ottawa REDBLACKS travel to Montreal to face the 1-2 Alouettes.

Things have stagnated somewhat at the top of these rankings. The results of our Labour Day match-ups could potentially throw this order in the blender.