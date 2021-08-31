Edmonton Elks on track to meet, hold walkthrough practice Wednesday

EDMONTON – All PCR tests from the Edmonton Elks collected on both Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30 have returned negative. The good news marks five consecutive days without a positive test for the Elks, meaning the club is on track to return to The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for team activities on Wednesday, September 1.

All Tier 1 players, coaches, and staff will receive their final PCR test of the team’s 10-day isolation period on Tuesday. Barring any positive tests, the team will be together on Wednesday for team meetings, and a walk through.

The Elks are scheduled to hit the field on Thursday, September 2 for their first full practice since their game against the BC Lions on Thursday, August 19.

Edmonton’s first game in more than two weeks will come against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, September 6 in the Labour Day Classic as part of Mark’s Labour Day Weekend.

For a comprehensive timeline of the Elks’ testing results since returning from Vancouver, please see below.

ELKS TESTING TIMELINE

Elks played BC Lions on Thursday, August 19