Edmonton Elks on track to meet, hold walkthrough practice Wednesday
EDMONTON – All PCR tests from the Edmonton Elks collected on both Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30 have returned negative. The good news marks five consecutive days without a positive test for the Elks, meaning the club is on track to return to The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for team activities on Wednesday, September 1.
All Tier 1 players, coaches, and staff will receive their final PCR test of the team’s 10-day isolation period on Tuesday. Barring any positive tests, the team will be together on Wednesday for team meetings, and a walk through.
The Elks are scheduled to hit the field on Thursday, September 2 for their first full practice since their game against the BC Lions on Thursday, August 19.
Edmonton’s first game in more than two weeks will come against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, September 6 in the Labour Day Classic as part of Mark’s Labour Day Weekend.
For a comprehensive timeline of the Elks’ testing results since returning from Vancouver, please see below.
ELKS TESTING TIMELINE
Elks played BC Lions on Thursday, August 19
Friday, August 20
Elks return to Edmonton from Vancouver via charter flight (3:00 a.m. MT arrival)
Saturday, August 21
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a PCR test at the team facility. As per CFL protocols, testing occurs within 48 hours of the team’s most recent game.
As a result of Saturday’s tests, five (5) players returned positive results.
Sunday, August 22
Upon the return of Saturday’s test results early Sunday morning, the Elks cancel Sunday’s practice. The team facility is immediately closed to all activities (excluding testing) and all tier 1 players, coaches, and staff enter isolation at home. Enhanced testing plan is initiated.
Edmonton’s game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, August 26 is postponed by the CFL.
TESTING: All Elks tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are administered a rapid antigen test, and PCR test at the team facility. All tier 1 members are assigned a designated arrival time to avoid any crossover during testing.
As a result of Sunday’s tests, four (4) additional players returned positive PCR test results (team total rises to nine (9)).
Monday, August 23
TESTING: PCR testing for all tier 1 members. Fully vaccinated members are tested during assigned times at the team facility, while partially and unvaccinated members are tested at their residence.
As a result of Monday’s tests, two (2) additional players returned positive results (team total rises to 11).
Tuesday, August 24
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
A̶s̶ ̶a̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶u̶l̶t̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶T̶u̶e̶s̶d̶a̶y̶’̶s̶ ̶t̶e̶s̶t̶s̶,̶ ̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶(̶1̶)̶ ̶a̶d̶d̶i̶t̶i̶o̶n̶a̶l̶ ̶p̶l̶a̶y̶e̶r̶ ̶r̶e̶t̶u̶r̶n̶e̶d̶ ̶a̶ ̶p̶o̶s̶i̶t̶i̶v̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶u̶l̶t̶s̶ ̶(̶̶̶t̶̶̶e̶̶̶a̶̶̶m̶̶̶ ̶̶̶t̶̶̶o̶̶̶t̶̶̶a̶̶̶l̶̶̶ ̶̶̶r̶̶̶i̶̶̶s̶̶̶e̶̶̶s̶̶̶ ̶̶̶t̶̶̶o̶̶̶ ̶̶̶1̶̶̶2̶̶̶)̶̶̶.̶̶̶
NOTE: Following further PCR testing of this player, their result was subsequently deemed a false positive. Totals in the remainder of the timeline reflect this.
Wednesday, August 25
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
As a result of Wednesday’s tests, two (2) additional players returned positive results (team total rises to 13).
Thursday, August 26
TESTING: Continued PCR testing for all tier 1 members.
As a result of Thursday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total remains 13).
Friday, August 27
TESTING: PCR testing for all Tier 1 members.
As a result of Friday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total remains 13).
Saturday, August 28
TESTING: PCR testing for all Tier 1 members.
As a result of Saturday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total remains 13).
Sunday, August 29
TESTING: PCR testing for all Tier 1 members.
As a result of Sunday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total remains 13).
Monday, August 30
TESTING: PCR testing for all Tier 1 members.
As a result of Monday’s tests, zero (0) positive results were returned (team total remains 13).
