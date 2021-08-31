Elks release OL Jacob Ruby for breach of COVID protocols

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released national offensive lineman Jacob Ruby, due to a breach of COVID protocols.

Ruby’s release was announced Tuesday by the Elks, as the team’s Tier 1 players, coaches, and staff are in the final day of a 10-day isolation period.

The University of Richmond product signed with Edmonton in 2017 after breaking into the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015.

The move is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to strictly following the CFL’s COVID protocols, which are in place to ensure the health and safety of all Tier 1 members and anyone they come in contact with.

No further comment will be provided at this time.