QB Index: Setting a big stage for LD Weekend

The QB Index is a weekly power ranking of quarterbacks across the CFL. The ranking reflects recent performance, historical value, statistical indicators, team success and overall on-field evaluation.

TORONTO — Mark’s Labour Day Weekend is upon us and there’s no shortage of compelling QB-driven storylines. On Friday, Vernon Adams Jr. looks to shake off a pair of games that he’s not proud of, while Matt Nichols could be playing to hold on to primary starting duties or looking at one-two punch with backup Dominique Davis.

On Sunday, we get a heavyweight tilt between two of the best in the league, with Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Fans and players alike will be thinking of the last time these teams met at Mosaic, where Fajardo’s possible game-winning TD pass hit the upright, quelling the Riders’ hopes of going to the Grey Cup game.

Monday gives us the classic double header of Toronto visiting Hamilton and Edmonton making the trip south to Calgary.

Nick Arbuckle gets his first taste of a Labour Day Classic start on the road and the Ticats are in the win column, thanks to some stellar play from Dane Evans, which may leave head coach Orlondo Steinauer with a decision to make, if Jeremiah Masoli‘s rib injury is healed.

Finally, in Calgary, a possibly rusty Elks team will face a Stamps squad that has seen rookie QB Jake Maier look like a seasoned veteran the last two weeks. It may feel like it’s arrived quickly, but Labour Day Weekend is here, with all of the drama it usually offers at the mid-season mark.

CODY FAJARDO SSK

THIS WEEK: 1 | LAST WEEK: 1

The Riders’ bye week has let Fajardo devote some extended time to studying Winnipeg’s ferocious defence. Sunday’s meeting at Mosaic will be Fajardo’s biggest test of this young season. If he stays on script — he’s 75-95 passing for 773 yards with four touchdowns to one interception — he’ll give his team a great shot at taking down their arch rivals. The big (also obvious) thing in this game will be touchdowns. The Riders were kept out of the end zone in the 2019 Western Final. Getting players into the end zone might exorcise some demons and could help an already confident group stick its chest out a little more.

MICHAEL REILLY BC

THIS WEEK: 2 | LAST WEEK: 2

The Lions’ offence goes as Michael Reilly does. In Ottawa, Reilly was only sacked twice, despite the Lions dealing with some in-game o-line injuries. The Lions’ bye week couldn’t come at a better time. If that fortress of humanity designed to protect Reilly returns healthy for their rematch with the REDBLACKS in two weeks time, we could see the Lions’ offence take a step forward.

ZACH COLLAROS WPG

THIS WEEK: 3 | LAST WEEK: 3

It feels like an almost weekly thing where we look at Collaros’ numbers from his most recent game (16-25 passing, 243 yards, zero touchdowns or interceptions) and say that they’re not club-you-over-the-head great stats, but they were enough to help the Bombers win. Sunday’s game against the Stamps was a grind, but Collaros still showed the poise and control of the game necessary to get his team in a position to win. This time it wasn’t a touchdown pass off of a wild scramble, but getting the offence in position for Marc Lieghhio’s game-winning field goal. Expect that steady, unflappable presence on Sunday in Regina.

DANE EVANS HAM

THIS WEEK: 4 | LAST WEEK: 10

Evans looked very much like his 2019 self in a desperately-needed win over the Alouettes last week. Opening drives can be scripted by an offensive coordinator, but Evans went out and executed it perfectly and made a tremendous statement getting his team into the end zone so early. It’s a good problem to have for Orlondo Steinauer, if he has to choose between Jeremiah Masoli or riding the hot hand (arm?) of Evans, with his team in reach of evening out its record.

NICK ARBUCKLE TOR

THIS WEEK: 5 | LAST WEEK: 6

Arbuckle waited two years to finally get the keys to the offence of a CFL team handed to him and he coolly went out and delivered, leading the Argos to a win over the Bombers. Then he had his second start disrupted by the postponement of Toronto’s game against Edmonton. There’s little doubt that Arbuckle will be mentally ready for his first Labour Day as an Argo. How timing and chemistry, particularly early in the game, are impacted for him remains to be seen.

JAKE MAIER CGY

THIS WEEK: 6 | LAST WEEK: 8

This may seem like a high ranking for a QB with all of two games to his name, but Maier’s play against what many consider the best defence in the league was a sight to behold on Sunday night. Maier set a team record, completing his first 16 passes through the first half. The Bombers got the win, which is ultimately what matters but the poise and talent that Maier has shown over these past two weeks is astonishing, really.

TREVOR HARRIS EDM

THIS WEEK: 7 | LAST WEEK: 5

Harris will face some of the same questions that Arbuckle will face, as his team inches closer to getting back on the field and prepping for the Stampeders. Edmonton’s offence had a strong showing in BC, before COVID-19 brought all of that built up momentum to a halt. Assuming they get on the field when they’re scheduled to, every player may have to deal with some mild cardio, timing and chemistry setbacks from inactivity. Harris and the Elks will have to hit the ground running, which feels like a lot to ask from them at the moment.

VERNON ADAMS JR. MTL

THIS WEEK: 8 | LAST WEEK: 4

Adams has taken responsibility for his recent struggles (he’s 49-94 for 643 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions), which is what you’d want your leader to do when your team is dropping games. It feels like at times Adams is looking for the knockout punch when a steady feed of jabs might be the more effective route to take. When he’s on his game, Adams is great. He’ll look to get back on track on Friday in Ottawa against the REDBLACKS.

MATT NICHOLS OTT

THIS WEEK: 9 | LAST WEEK: 9

No change in Nichols’ ranking this week, as the offensive story remains much the same. The team wasn’t able to find the end zone against the Lions and we saw too much of the talented Lewis Ward, who kicked four field goals to give Ottawa all of its points. Coach Paul LaPolice called the REDBLACKS’ offensive issues unacceptable after the loss on Saturday. It feels like the pressure is ratcheting up on Nichols and his teammates to match the production of Ottawa’s defence and special teams units. This game against Montreal will be a big one.

MATT SHILTZ MTL

THIS WEEK: 10 | LAST WEEK: —

Shiltz saw his first action of the season in the waning moments of Montreal’s home-opener loss to Hamilton, where he was on the field for a turnover on downs. Barring things getting out of hand, good or bad against Ottawa, it doesn’t feel extremely likely that we’ll see the Als’ backup QB in action this week. His line on the night — 2-3 passes for 17 yards — isn’t a fair representation of what he can do on the field.