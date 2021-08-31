Follow CFL

REDBLACKS add four to suspended list, move two to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are bringing some new talent on to their roster.

The team announced it has placed four players on its suspended list, as per COVID protocols. American defensive backs Brandin Dandridge and Ranthony Texada, American receiver Alonzo Russell and American d-lineman Qaadir Sheppard will wait to clear protocols before joining the team.

The team also moved national linebacker Christophe Mulumba and American receiver Ervin Phillips to its practice roster.

The REDBLACKS will host the Montreal Alouettes on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET to kick0ff Mark’s Labour Day Weekend.

