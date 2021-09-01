CFL Scouting Bureau: Bull, Richards, Sow headline fall edition

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau has published the first edition of the Top-20 prospects eligible for the 2022 CFL Draft.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprised of CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.

Player Name POS COLLEGE HOMETOWN 1 Dontae Bull OL Fresno State Victoria, BC 2 Tyrell Richards LB Syracuse Brampton, ON 3 Sidy Sow OL Eastern Michigan Bromont, QC 4 Jesse Luketa LB Penn State Ottawa, ON 5 Sydney Brown DB Illinois London, ON 6 Enock Makonzo DB Coastal Carolina Lachine, QC 7 Jalen Philpot WR Calgary Delta, BC 8 Tavius Robinson DL Ole Miss Guelph, ON 9 Tre Ford QB Waterloo Niagara Falls, ON 10 Jonathan Sutherland DB Penn State Ottawa, ON 11 Samuel Emilus WR Louisiana Tech Montreal, QC 12 Tyrell Ford DB Waterloo Niagara Falls, ON 13 Zack Fry OL Western London, ON 14 Peter Kozushka OL Alberta Yorkton, SK 15 Tyson Philpot WR Calgary Delta, BC 16 Shaquille St-Lot DB Maine Montreal, QC 17 Lwal Uguak DL Connecticut Edmonton, AB 18 Adam Machart RB Saskatchewan Saskatoon, SK 19 Jayden Dalke DB Alberta Leduc, AB 20 Noah Zerr OL Saskatchewan Langenburg, SK

TOP-5 PROSPECTS

DONTAE BULL | OL | FRESNO STATE

Entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs, Bull has appeared in 22 games, starting in 16 games. In his first game of the 2021 season against University of Connecticut, the Bulldogs defeated the Huskies 45-0. Bull was part of a line that helped the offence rush for more than 150 yards, nearly 400 passing yards and didn’t allow a sack. During the 2020 season, Bull started all four games he played and helped protect the top offence in the Mountain West as well as protect the No. 5 passing offence and No. 17 total offence in the NCAA. Prior to the start of the 2021 football season, the six-foot-seven tackle was named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list.

TYRELL RICHARDS | LB | SYRACUSE

Brampton, Ontario native Tyrell Richards played in 31 games in three years for the Syracuse Orange. In the 2020 season he appeared in eight games, starting in three where he accumulated 24 tackles (14 solo, 10 assisted), 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a block. During his tenure with the Orange, he’s recorded 54 tackles (33 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks and was a 2019 Joe Szombathy Award winner as the team’s top special team’s player Currently, Richards is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

SIDY SOW | OL | EASTERN MICHIGAN

Sow, a native of Bromont, Quebec, has been a mainstay on the Eagles’ offensive line for the past three seasons where he’s appeared in 31 games and starting 29 games. In 2020, Sow started all six games at left guard and was named a Third Team All-MAC selection by the conference. The six-foot-five lineman was selected first-team Preseason All-MAC by Phil Steele’s College Football Preview while grabbing second-team accolades from Athlon Sports. Sow and the Eagles begin their season on Friday night against Saint Francis.

JESSE LUKETA | LB | PENN STATE

Ottawa’s Jesse Luketa finished his 2020 season as the second leading tackler on the Nittany Lions. Luketa racked up 59 tackles (31 solo, 28 assisted), 2.5 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery while being named a team captain. In his collegiate career, Luketa has played in 34 games, starting 10 games and wracking up 90 tackles (51 solo, 39 assisted). With Penn State, Luketa has played in the Cotton Bowl in 2019. Penn State open their 2021 season on Saturday against Wisconsin.

SYDNEY BROWN | DB | ILLINOIS

London, Ontario’s Sydney Brown continues his rise with the Fighting Illini as he enters his fourth season. In their first game of the 2021 season, Brown recorded nine tackles (six solo, three assisted) in the Fighting Illini’s 30-22 victory over Nebraska. Last season, Brown started all six games he played in at the safety position and recorded 36 tackles, 0.5 tackle for a loss and forced a fumble against Wisconsin. Since he’s been on campus, Brown has been a fixture in the Illinois defensive backfield appearing in 27 games, starting in 26 games. Through his first three seasons, Brown has recorded 179 tackles (96 solo, 83 assisted), five tackles for a loss, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

BY THE NUMBERS

The rankings include: six defensive backs, five offensive linemen, three receivers, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, a quarterback and a running back.

15 schools are represented on the list and five schools that feature two players: Penn State (No. 4 Jesse Luketa and No. 10 Jonathan Sutherland) Waterloo (No. 9 Tre Ford and No. 12 Tyrell Ford) Calgary (No. 7 Jalen Philpot and No. 15 Tyson Philpot) Saskatchewan (No. 18 Adam Machart and No. 20 Noah Zerr) Alberta (No. 14 Peter Kozushka and No. 19 Jayden Dalke)

