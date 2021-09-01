Ticats sign National LB Jarek Richards; activate QB David Watford

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national linebacker Jarek Richards and moved him to the suspended list while he completes his quarantine period.

Richards, 25, attended training camp with the Tiger-Cats in July after being selected by the team in the fourth round, 36th overall, in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft. The five-foot-11, 200-pound native of Montreal, QC spent three seasons with the Saint Mary’s Huskies (2017 to 2019), suiting up in 23 games and registering 106.5 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble returns and two pass breakups.

The Tiger-Cats also announced a series of other transactions Wednesday.

American QB David Watford has been added to the active roster from the suspended list. American offensive lineman Travis Vornkahl has been added to the the practice roster from the suspended list and American running back Wes Hills and national linebacker Myles Manalo have been placed on the six-game injured list.