Argonauts, Tiger-Cats Injury Reports: Sept. 2

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats filed their first injury reports of the week on Thursday ahead of their Mark’s Labour Day Weekend matchup on Monday.

Most notably for the Argos was the absence of a few players who were listed to be in COVID-19 protocol including Dariusz Bladek and Ricky Collins, while offensive lineman Jamal Campbell was limited as he is dealing with a foot injury.

In Hamilton, defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis was practicing fully while defensive linemen Ted Laurent and Dylan Wynn along with defensive back Ciante Evans were limited. Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Game Status
Player Name Position Injury Thurs Fri Sat
Dariusz Bladek OL Covid-19 Protocol DNP
Jamal Campbell OL Foot Limited
Philip Blake OL Covid-19 Protocol DNP
Ricky Collins WR Covid-19 Protocol DNP
Chris Edwards DB Not Injury Related DNP
AJ Ouellette RB Chest Full
Eli Mencer DL Hamstring Full
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Thurs Fri Sat Game Status
Jake Burt TE Quad Limited
Mike Daly DB Neck Limited
Ja’Gared Davis DL Non-Injury Related Full
Ciante Evans DB Hamstring Limited
Maleek Irons RB Healthy Scratch Full
Don Jackson RB Healthy Scratch Full
Ted Laurent DL Knee Limited
Jeremiah Masoli QB Ribs DNP
Channing Stribling DB Hamstring Limited
Coulter Woodmansey OL Healthy Scratch Full
Dylan Wynn DL Calf Limited

 

