Argonauts, Tiger-Cats Injury Reports: Sept. 2

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats filed their first injury reports of the week on Thursday ahead of their Mark’s Labour Day Weekend matchup on Monday.

Most notably for the Argos was the absence of a few players who were listed to be in COVID-19 protocol including Dariusz Bladek and Ricky Collins, while offensive lineman Jamal Campbell was limited as he is dealing with a foot injury.

In Hamilton, defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis was practicing fully while defensive linemen Ted Laurent and Dylan Wynn along with defensive back Ciante Evans were limited. Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Game Status Player Name Position Injury Thurs Fri Sat Dariusz Bladek OL Covid-19 Protocol DNP Jamal Campbell OL Foot Limited Philip Blake OL Covid-19 Protocol DNP Ricky Collins WR Covid-19 Protocol DNP Chris Edwards DB Not Injury Related DNP AJ Ouellette RB Chest Full Eli Mencer DL Hamstring Full