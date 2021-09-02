Follow CFL

News September 2, 2021

Postponed Elks-Argos game rescheduled to Nov. 16

A morning at BMO Field in Toronto, ON on Friday June 10, 2016. (Photo: Johany Jutras / Toronto Argonauts)

TORONTO – The Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts game, which was postponed from August 26 because of Covid-19 concerns, has been successfully rescheduled to Tuesday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Canadian Football League announced on Thursday.

Another organization, which previously had a hold on BMO Field for that date, agreed to relinquish it if accommodated elsewhere. That contributed to a “domino effect” which has caused some other changes to the CFL schedule:

  • The Saskatchewan Roughriders – Edmonton Elks game scheduled for Friday, November 5 at 9:45 p.m. ET in Saskatchewan will now be played instead in Edmonton on the same date at the same time.
  • The Saskatchewan Roughriders – Edmonton Elks game scheduled in Edmonton for Saturday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET will now be played in Saskatchewan on the same date at 4 p.m. ET.
  • The Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Montreal Alouettes game scheduled for Saturday, November 13 at 4:00 p.m .ET in Montreal will now be played on the same date and at the same location but at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Since the realigned schedule results in the Elks playing a series of three games over a period of seven days, the CFL and the Canadian Football League Players Association have agreed that both teams can each add an additional five players to their active rosters for the following games:

  • Edmonton at Toronto on Tuesday, November 16
  • Edmonton at BC on Friday, November 19

Here is a summary of the changes:

Original Schedule Revised Schedule

Friday November 5

EDM at SSK 

9:45 p.m. ET/ 7:45 pm CT

Friday November 5

SSK at EDM

9:45 p.m. ET/ 7:45 pm MT

Saturday November 13

WPG at MTL

4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday November 13

WPG at MTL

1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday November 13

SSK at EDM

7:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. MT

Saturday November 13

EDM at SSK

4:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. CT

Thursday August 26

EDM at TOR

7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday November 16

EDM at TOR

7:30 p.m. ET

 

