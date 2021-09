Three players fined after Week 4 action

TORONTO — The CFL announced on Thursday that three players have been fined after Week 4 action.

Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman David Menard was fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans.

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Greg Reid was fined for a blind-side block on Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Chris Frey Jr.

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Patrick Levels was fined for blind-side block on Hamilton Tiger-Cats fullback Nikola Kalinic.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.