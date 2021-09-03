Lions sign 3, including former UBC star Marcus Davis

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed national receiver/running back Marcus Davis, along with offensive lineman Phillip Norman and defensive back Austin Joyner, both Americans.

As per CFL rules, all players have entered the necessary COVID-19 protocols.

Davis, five-foot-10 and 185 pounds was a fourth-round draft pick (31st overall) of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018. The Victoria, BC native enjoyed a solid career at UBC (2014 to 2017) where he racked up over 3,000 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons and helped the T-Birds win a Vanier Cup in 2015.

Prior to his University career, Davis was a standout in BC High School Football with the Mt. Douglas Rams, winning three straight provincial titles with the program.

Norman, six-foot-four and 318 pounds, returns to the Lions after making 13 starts on the offensive line in 2019, 11 of those coming at centre. He attended the Lions’ 2021 training camp in Kamloops.

The native of Sebastian, Fla. spent all of 2018 on the Lions’ practice squad after four productive years at Bethune-Cookman.

Joyner, five-foot-11 and 200 pounds is from Marysville, WA. and attended 2021 camp with the Lions, with his most recent game action coming in 2020 with the Alphas of the US Spring League.

In 29 games over four seasons (2015 to 2018) with the Washington Huskies, Joyner registered 67 total tackles, two interceptions, three pass knockdowns and helped the Huskies win a PAC-12 championship in 2016. He suited up in the Fiesta Bowl against Penn State the next season.