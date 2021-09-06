Harris and the Elks’ offence shine in their return

CALGARY — Trevor Harris and the Edmonton Elks offence shined during their 32-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Mark’s Labour Day Weekend.

The Battle of Alberta provided the perfect stage for the Elks to make their return. Having not played since their matchup against the BC Lions in a game where the Elks’ offence leaned on the efforts of James Wilder, it remained to be seen how the unit would fair against a Calgary defence that held Winnipeg to just 18 points.

Harris and the Elks offence would answer that question emphatically as from the first quarter the Elks looked motivated to utilize the vertical game. After connecting with Ernest Edwards downfield for a 45-yard touchdown, it was clear that Harris would not hold back on attacking the Calgary secondary.

Harris would do exactly that with Calgary finding no way of stopping him as he would complete multiple more home-run balls as he finished the night with 398 passings yards and four touchdowns.

Through his command of the huddle and the aggressive game plan the Elks offence carried out, it was evident that he was playing with an edge. Perhaps it was Harris’ 0-9-2 record against the Stamps that provided the fule, as the franchise has been his white whale for recent years. With that now behind him, Harris is hoping to carry this momentum onward.

“To get the proverbial monkey off your back feels good, but at the end of the day, CFL football is hard to win games,” said Harris. “Anytime you play Calgary it’s going to be a tough out; just glad we got the win today as a team,” he added. Harris went on to say that he feels it is important that they play with that same fire every week.

“I think we need to play with a little bit more of an edge,” said Harris. “We just need to make sure we’re continuing to push on the gas pedal.”

Recording a team total of 480 yards of offence compared to Calgary’s 380, it was a team effort all around and while the Elks saw contribution from their well-known weapons on the outside in Mike Jones, Greg Ellingson and Derel Walker, the new faces came to play as well. Having recorded a combined 104 yards and respective touchdown catches, Harris is excited for the talent and potential they bring to the team.

“Those guys [Edwards, Jalen Tolliver] are just scratching the surface,” Harris told the media. They’re going to be great players in this league…we’re really lucky to have them and they’re going to keep getting better,” he added.

On the topic of his quarterback, Jamie Elizondo could not hide how he felt about Harris’ performance.

“Couldn’t be more proud of Trevor,” Elizondo said to the media. “I think teams take a reflection of their leaders and Trevor’s resiliency is reflected in our team.”

That said, the gravity of what is in store next is not lost on Elizondo.

“That was a really physical game, that’s what we expected it to be,” said Elizondo. “Given where Calgary is at, they might be in a situation where they bring their best.”

Harris echoed what Elizondo had to say about next week and notes that the preparation has already begun.

“I already got my iPad loaded up with this game,” said Harris. “We know they’re going to come and bring it. It’s not going to be easy, it never is against Calgary when they come off of a loss.”

The second chapter of the Battle of Alberta will commence between these two teams next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.