Edmonton Injury Report: Sept. 8

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.

The Stampeders had a walkthrough on Wednesday and therefore did not provide an injury report.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status
Aaron Grymes DB COVID Protocol Full
Albert Smalls DB COVID Protocol Full
Christian Rector DL COVID Protocol Full
Keishawn Bierria LB COVID Protocol Full
Malik Clements LB Pec DNP
Maxime Rouyer LB Toe Full
Reggie Howard DL COVID Protocol Full
Tevaun Smith WR COVID Protocol Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Back Full
Tanner Green FB Shoulder DNP

 

