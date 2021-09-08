Edmonton Injury Report: Sept. 8
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.
The Stampeders had a walkthrough on Wednesday and therefore did not provide an injury report.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status
|Aaron Grymes
|DB
|COVID Protocol
|Full
|Albert Smalls
|DB
|COVID Protocol
|Full
|Christian Rector
|DL
|COVID Protocol
|Full
|Keishawn Bierria
|LB
|COVID Protocol
|Full
|Malik Clements
|LB
|Pec
|DNP
|Maxime Rouyer
|LB
|Toe
|Full
|Reggie Howard
|DL
|COVID Protocol
|Full
|Tevaun Smith
|WR
|COVID Protocol
|Full
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Back
|Full
|Tanner Green
|FB
|Shoulder
|DNP