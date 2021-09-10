Follow CFL

News September 10, 2021

Bo-nanza: Mitchell starts at QB for Stamps

CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell will reassume control of the Calgary Stampeders’ offence this week, getting the start in Edmonton on Saturday against the Elks.

Mitchell was placed on the six-game injured list on Aug. 17 with a broken fibula. After two weeks of practising with his team, he’ll get back on the field for the Labour Day rematch at Commonwealth Stadium.

The two-time Most Outstanding Player and two-time Grey Cup champ didn’t look like himself to start the 2021 season.  The 31-year-old made 44 of 73 passes this season for 542 yards, a touchdown and five interceptions through two games before it was revealed that he’d been injured. Backup pivot Jake Maier assumed starting duties as a raw rookie and fared well through three games, though the Stamps sit in last place in the West Division with a 1-4 record.

