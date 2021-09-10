A.C. Leonard suspended two games; two players fined after Week 5

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced a suspension and two fines after Week 5 action on Friday.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard failed to provide a sample for drug testing as outlined in the joint CFL-CFLPA drug policy, which results in an automatic two-game suspension. The suspension will be effective immediately.

Toronto Argonauts linebacker Travis Feeney was fined for a high block on Hamilton Tiger-Cats long snapper Gordon Whyte.

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Jermaine Grace was fined for a blindside block on Ottawa REDBLACKS punter Richie Leone.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.