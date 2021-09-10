Lions sign American QB Danny Etling

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American quarterback Danny Etling. As per CFL rules, he will enter mandatory COVID procedures before practicing with the team.

Etling (six-foot-three, 220 pounds) was a seventh-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2018. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and earned a Super Bowl ring before being waived and picked up by the Atlanta Falcons in August of 2019. Etling was promoted to the Falcons’ active roster in Week 8 of that season after an injury to Matt Ryan. The native of Terre Haute, Indiana then spent 2020 on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice roster and was released at the start of 2021 training camp.

RELATED

» Lions, REDBLACKS cap Week 6 in Vancouver

» Whitehead quickly finds his comfort zone w/ the Lions

» Fantasy: Projections to get you set for LD matches

Etling transferred from Purdue to Louisiana State University for his final two years of eligibility (2016 and 2017). With the Tigers, Etling won 16 of 23 starts while completing 325 passes for 4,586 yards and 27 touchdowns. To cap off his junior season, he helped take down Lamar Jackson and Louisville 29-9 in the 2016 Citrus Bowl. Etling was named SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2017.

The Lions also announced that American quarterback Shea Patterson has been released from their practice roster.