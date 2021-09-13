REDBLACKS sign receiver Kenny Stafford, five others

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS kicked off their bye week in busy fashion on Monday, signing six new players including veteran receiver Kenny Stafford.

Stafford was released by the Edmonton Elks ahead of the start of the season earlier this year.

The other five players signed were receivers Terrance Williams, Terry Williams, and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, running back De’Lance Turner and long snapper Maxime Latour.

Appearing across six CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, Montreal Alouettes, and Edmonton Elks, respectively, Stafford has racked up 2260 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 63 games. His best season came with Edmonton in 2015, when he logged 732 yards and nine touchdowns on 47 receptions, playing a critical role in the team’s Grey Cup victory that year. Stafford caught a career-high 781 receiving yards with Edmonton in 2018.

A veteran of five NFL seasons, Terrance Williams suited up for 83 regular season games with the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2018. Williams tallied 3377 receiving yards for his hometown Cowboys, also hauling in 20 touchdown grabs. 2015 saw the 32 year-old log a career-high 840 receiving yards, and Williams also saw three post-season games with Dallas, earning a total of 130 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Terry Williams, 25, parlayed a successful junior college career into two seasons with the University of Tennessee Martin (FCS). Arriving by way of Greenwood, Mississippi, Williams notched 1317 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 23 games – starting in 12 – across two seasons.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Sheehy-Giuseppe is a remarkable story. In 2019, while homeless and jobless, he talked his way into a pre-season tryout with the Cleveland Browns, capping off his remarkable stint with an 86-yard punt return touchdown against Washington. From there, he spent time with the XFL’s New York Guardians, and the Alphas of The Spring League, before finding his way to Ottawa.

The 26 year-old Turner made a name for himself at Alcorn State (FCS), earning first team All-SWAC and third team AP FCS All-America honours in 2018, ending his career fifth among the school’s all-time rushing leaders with 2121 yards on the ground. The McLain, Mississippi product would then sign with the Baltimore Ravens, suiting up in four games that season, and playing another eight with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Maxime Latour suited up for three games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019. Brought to Winnipeg mid-season following an injury, the 28-year-old also played one playoff game for the Bombers en route to a Grey Cup championship.

Ottawa will hope these new additions to their offence can help to improve on their 1-4 record when they return in Week 8 to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.