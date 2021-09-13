Follow CFL

News September 13, 2021

Report: Dane Evans out 4-6 weeks with lower body injury

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be without QB Dane Evans for 4-6 weeks, according to head coach Orlondo Steinauer.

Ticats’ digital host Louie Butko tweeted the news from the Ticats’ post-practice availability on Monday.

Evans left Friday’s game against the Toronto Argonauts with a leg issue in the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old was starting in place of Jeremiah Masoli, who injured his ribs in Week 2 against Saskatchewan. Evans had led the Ticats to a pair of wins to even the team’s record at 2-2 before the loss to Toronto at BMO Field.

Steinauer said after Friday’s game that Masoli could be available for Friday night’s game against Calgary.

Evans has made 58 of 88 passes for 644 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception this season.

