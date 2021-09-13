Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Riders add LB Michael Pinckney to practice roster

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Michael Pinckney to the club’s practice roster.

Pinckney (six-foot-one, 220 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after attending training camp with the team this summer. He previously signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent and spent the 2020 season on the practice roster.

RELATED
» Winnipeg defeats Saskatchewan for second-straight Bajo Bowl title
» Steinberg’s MMQB: Putting the league on notice
» Watch Recap: Roughriders at Blue Bombers

Prior to turning pro, Pinckney had a very successful collegiate career at the University of Miami, starting in all 13 games as a true freshman, leading him to being named a freshman All-American by ESPN. Over four seasons and 49 games, Pinckney made 267 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three interceptions, eight passes defended and one fumble recovery. He earned All-ACC honourable mentions in 2017 and 2018 and was named second-team All-ACC as a senior in 2019.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!