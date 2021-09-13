Riders add LB Michael Pinckney to practice roster

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Michael Pinckney to the club’s practice roster.

Pinckney (six-foot-one, 220 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after attending training camp with the team this summer. He previously signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent and spent the 2020 season on the practice roster.

Prior to turning pro, Pinckney had a very successful collegiate career at the University of Miami, starting in all 13 games as a true freshman, leading him to being named a freshman All-American by ESPN. Over four seasons and 49 games, Pinckney made 267 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three interceptions, eight passes defended and one fumble recovery. He earned All-ACC honourable mentions in 2017 and 2018 and was named second-team All-ACC as a senior in 2019.