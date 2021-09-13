Sights, Sounds and Social: Week 6

Oh yes, indeed: We’ve had plenty of storylines and action to this point in the 2021 season and Week 6 was no exception.

However, let’s begin with the off-the-field battles first, between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Certified Rivalry Boys

To recap: The Ticats took the Argonauts to the wood-shop in Week 5’s Labour Day Classic, and with Drake dropping his new album “Certified Lover Boy” days prior, online content beckoned for deep-fried social media heat:

The Ticats posted this following the Week 5 win:

But, with the Argonauts splitting the home-and-home series in Week 6 from BMO Field, here was the response from the Boatmen:

don’t think we forgot pic.twitter.com/0MNsu6SaV9 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) September 11, 2021

WOOOOWEEEEE, this rivalry is red hot, and we can’t wait for October 11th when these two East Division rivals square off again!

And speaking of rivalries, the Blue Bombers dropped this gem on social, following their Banjo Bowl victory in Week 6:

The more you know ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ya8Ju3fOgp — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) September 11, 2021

“They See Me Rollin'”

Whatever prompted BC Lions’ Lucky Whitehead to switch up the pre-game entrance into BC Place, it’s working!

Whitehead rolled in for the game on a scooter, and then proceeded to GO OFF Saturday night, including a 119-yard touchdown off a missed FG try from the REDBLACKS!

Lucky Whitehead returns the missed kick 119 yards all the way to the house!! pic.twitter.com/9aGrGfmgpK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 12, 2021

CFL Gameday Get-Ups

Reason #14389 why we love this league: The #CFLGameday fits:

Keep ’em coming, CFL fans!

Raise your 🤚 if you had fun at the Banjo Bowl ⤵️ #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/MfsAM7l67W — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) September 13, 2021

Bryan Burnham is still Bryan Burnham

This needs no explanation, but my goodness: Week in and week out, it is a treat to watch #16 do his thing…And shoutout to Farhan Lalji with the play-by-play call in the booth!

Bryan Burnham shows off some of his moves and scores his 2nd TD of the night! pic.twitter.com/q25OpSRIDu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 12, 2021

GO KJ!

And finally, HAVE A NIGHT KJ! That Bo Levi Mitchell x Kamar Jorden combo has returned, and it’s deadly for opposing secondaries: Enjoy.

We can’t for more action kicking off Friday night for Week 7! Buckle up CFL fans…