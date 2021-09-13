Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports September 13, 2021

Ticats’ Injury Report: Sept. 13

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their injury report ahead of their game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Tiger-Cats will be without QB Dane Evans for the next 4-6 weeks, coach Orlando Steinauer told reporters on Monday. QB Jeremiah Masoli (ribs) was limited. The team practised without Brandon Banks (ribs) and d-lineman Ted Laurent (ribs, knee). Receivers Bralon Addison and DeVier Posey were limited on Monday but are eligible to come off of the six-game injured list this week.

The Stampeders did not practice on Monday.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice day
Player name Position Injury Mon Tue Wed Game status
Bralon Addison WR Knee Limited
Brandon Banks WR Ribs DNP
Jake Burt TE Quad DNP
Malik Carney DL Healthy scratch Full
Mike Daly DB Neck Limited
Ciante Evans DB Head Limited
Dane Evans QB Oblique OUT
Chris Frey Jr. LB Foot Limited
Julian Howsare DL Hand Limited
Don Jackson RB Healthy scratch Full
Ted Laurent DL Knee, ribs DNP
Desmond Lawrence DB Hamstring Limited
Jeremiah Masoli QB Ribs, elbow Limited
Kay Okafor OL Hand Limited
DeVier Posey WR Calf Limited
Sean Thomas-Erlington, RB Leg Limited
Joel Whitford P Groin DNP
Coulter Woodmansey OL Healthy scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!