Ticats’ Injury Report: Sept. 13

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their injury report ahead of their game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Tiger-Cats will be without QB Dane Evans for the next 4-6 weeks, coach Orlando Steinauer told reporters on Monday. QB Jeremiah Masoli (ribs) was limited. The team practised without Brandon Banks (ribs) and d-lineman Ted Laurent (ribs, knee). Receivers Bralon Addison and DeVier Posey were limited on Monday but are eligible to come off of the six-game injured list this week.

The Stampeders did not practice on Monday.