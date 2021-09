TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday in Montreal.

For the Lions, national receiver Lamar Durant missed practice with a heel injury. DB Victor Gamboa (arm) and LB Isaiah Guzylak-Messam (knee) also sat out. QB Michael Reilly (elbow) and OL Joel Figueroa (calf) were limited.

The Alouettes had offensive lineman Tony Washington (knee) in a limited capacity and d-lineman Antonio Simmons (elbow) as a full participant.