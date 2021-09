TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Saturday night.

For the Elks, defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng (leg) did not participate in Tuesday’s practice.

In Winnipeg, a handful of players did not participate on Tuesday including Andrew Harris (calf), Darvin Adams (shoulder), Nic Demski (hip) and Jackson Jeffcoat (hip). Rasheed Bailey (knee) and Willie Jefferson (ankle) were listed as limited.