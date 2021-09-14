Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Moncrief added to active roster; set to make debut on Saturday

EDMONTON — Edmonton Elk Derrick Moncrief has been added to the club’s active roster and is set to make his debut this weekend.

The move was announced Tuesday afternoon by the Green and Gold, after Moncrief took to The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for his first practice with the Elks. The Oklahoma State product will wear No. 10.

Moncrief, who was a CFL All-Star at linebacker with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019, was signed by Edmonton last week. He’s expected to be in the lineup on Saturday, September 18 when the Elks host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team also announced that American DB Albert Smalls has been moved to the practice roster.

