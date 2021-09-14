Moncrief added to active roster; set to make debut on Saturday

EDMONTON — Edmonton Elk Derrick Moncrief has been added to the club’s active roster and is set to make his debut this weekend.

The move was announced Tuesday afternoon by the Green and Gold, after Moncrief took to The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for his first practice with the Elks. The Oklahoma State product will wear No. 10.

Moncrief, who was a CFL All-Star at linebacker with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019, was signed by Edmonton last week. He’s expected to be in the lineup on Saturday, September 18 when the Elks host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team also announced that American DB Albert Smalls has been moved to the practice roster.