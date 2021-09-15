Roughriders sign American DB Jeremy Clark

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Jeremy Clark, the team announced on Wednesday.

Clark returns to the Roughriders after attending camp with the Club this summer. In 2020 Clark played five games with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons making 10 tackles including two tackles for a loss, one interception and three pass deflections. Prior to playing in the XFL, Clark was a sixth-round draft pick (197th overall) for the New York Jets, where he spent time on both the active roster and practice roster in 2018 and 2019 and played in two games.

The 26-year-old Kentucky native played five collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan, where he made 49 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions over 36 games.

Clark will be moved to the Club’s suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.