Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Roughriders sign American DB Jeremy Clark

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Jeremy Clark, the team announced on Wednesday.

Clark returns to the Roughriders after attending camp with the Club this summer. In 2020 Clark played five games with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons making 10 tackles including two tackles for a loss, one interception and three pass deflections. Prior to playing in the XFL, Clark was a sixth-round draft pick (197th overall) for the New York Jets, where he spent time on both the active roster and practice roster in 2018 and 2019 and played in two games.

RELATED
» Make Your Picks Now on CFL Pick ‘Em presented by TotalEnergies!
» Buy Tickets: Argonauts at Roughriders
» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 6

The 26-year-old Kentucky native played five collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan, where he made 49 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions over 36 games.

Clark will be moved to the Club’s suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!