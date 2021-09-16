CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 7

TORONTO — Week 7 kicks off on Friday night as the Calgary Stampeders pay a visit to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

Later on that night, the Toronto Argonauts visit Mosaic Stadium for a matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders to cap the Friday night doubleheader.

A Saturday doubleheader gets underway in Montreal as the BC Lions travel east to meet the Alouettes at Percival Molson and the week ends in Edmonton as the Elks host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

» Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Hamilton

» Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET: Toronto at Saskatchewan

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: BC at Montreal

» Saturday, 9:45 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Edmonton

TRENDS

nd and 15 en route to a 10-play, 87-yard drive capped by one of In Week 6, Winnipeg scored a touchdown against Saskatchewan after allowing a sack – the first team to do so this year. After the sack, Winnipeg converted on a 2and 15 en route to a 10-play, 87-yard drive capped by one of Sean McGuire ’s three touchdowns in the game. McGuire now leads the league with five touchdowns.

BC scored a CFL season-high 45 points against Ottawa on Saturday night. Remarkably, the Lions matched Saskatchewan’s feat of scoring on its first three possessions of the game.

All four teams last week led by as many as 12 points during the game.

Only one team has overcome a double-digit deficit to win this season: Calgary trailed by 11 points on Aug. 20, before winning 28-22 against Montreal.

Over the last two weeks, the average margin of victory has been 17 points.

In the last three weeks, the 11 winning teams made 41 big plays (long gainers); losing teams only made 16.

WINNIPEG SURGING

This week, the Bombers head to Edmonton looking to improve to 6-1 on the season – a feat they have not achieved since 2011 when they started the season 7-1 and reached the Grey Cup. Prior to that, they reached the mark in 1984 when they won the Grey Cup.

This season, Winnipeg has scored the most points (136) and allowed the fewest points (76) for a +60-point differential.

Winnipeg leads the league in several key categories so far this season: Points allowed (12.7 per game) Touchdowns scored (16) Touchdowns allowed (6) Turnover ratio (+12) 2-and-outs forced (32) Turnovers forced (17) 30+ yard completions (12) Lowest passing efficiently (73.7)

12.7 points allowed per game is the fewest since 1966 (Ottawa with 12.6). Winnipeg’s team record was set in 1958 (11.4) during a season in which they finished 13-3.

In the fourth quarter this year, the Bombers have allowed a total of three points.

Bombers receiver Kenny Lawler leads the league with 15-second down-conversion receptions, accounting for 47 per cent of his catches.

Zach Collaros is tied for the league-lead with nine touchdown passes.

Mike Miller has had multiple special teams tackles in each game this year and stands at a total of 15 to lead the league.

Jackson Jeffcoat is tied for the league lead with five sacks and leads the league with four forced fumbles.

FEELIN’ LUCKY

QUICK SLANTS