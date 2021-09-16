Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News September 16, 2021

Elks move Trevor Harris to six-game injured list

Walter Tychnowicz/CFL.ca

EDMONTON — A neck injury has Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris headed to the six-game injured list.

The news was announced Thursday by the Elks ahead of the team’s practice at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton is preparing for a Week 7 matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, Sept. 18.

RELATED
» Ferguson: Which team won Labour Day?
» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers make their Week 7 picks
» CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 7

Harris initially sustained the injury in Edmonton’s Week 6 game against the Calgary Stampeders. The veteran pivot was subsequently cleared for practice earlier this week, and was on-field both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The injury has slowly progressed, resulting in Harris removing himself from practice late on Wednesday due to increasing pain and other symptoms.

The 35-year-old Harris leads the league in passing yards, with 1,481. He’s made 126 of 170 passes this year and has six touchdowns to five interceptions on the season.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!