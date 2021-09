TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their injury report ahead of their game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Wednesday.

After missing the REDBLACKS’ last game, receiever/returner DeVonte Dedmon (calf) was a full participant in practices on Saturday and Sunday. Running back Justin Davis (knee) sat out his second practice, as did o-lineman Na’Ty Rodgers.

The Ticats haven’t held practice since their game on Friday and therefore do not have injury reports from the weekend.